Today’s best Android game/app deals and freebies: Bloons TD, Day by Day, more
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Today’s best Android game and app deals are now live. From colorful tower defense and flashy fighting games to organizational suites and 4K camera apps, all of the day’s most notable price drops can be found below. More specifically, today’s collection is highlighted by titles like Bloons TD 6, Camera 4K Pro, Shadow of Death: Dark Knight, Sudoku Zen, Day by Day Organizer PRO, Cartoon Craft, and many others. Head down below the fold for your complete list of the best Android app deals and freebies.
more…
The post Today’s best Android game/app deals and freebies: Bloons TD, Day by Day, more appeared first on 9to5Google.
Mark Wahlberg: Faith makes me a better dad The actor - who is a devout Roman Catholic - has insisted he's committed to his beliefs, and says "praying for patience" has allowed him to have more "commitment" to his family, including wife Rhea Durham and their four children. He said during an interview...
Why just make crafts, when you can wear them too?! St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner, so we brought in craft expert Sarah Vanderkooy to show us everything you need for the most one-of-a-kind..
Meet the newly-certified personal trainer who was eating nearly 8,000 calories a day before losing 240 pounds in a single year and getting his excess skin removed."On March 20th 2017 I was 450 pounds,"..