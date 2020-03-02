Musician Grimes says tech billionaire Elon Musk's goals are very similar to Bernie Sanders' and that he's 'tangibly, visibly' solving the world's problems (TSLA)
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () · Grimes compared her boyfriend, Elon Musk, to Sen. Bernie Sanders, saying their goals are "very similar."
· In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Grimes said that Musk's work on issues like climate change and space travel is "tangibly, visibly" making a difference, and that the government doesn't have the capacity to solve...
JC Olivera/Getty Images Musician Grimes defended her boyfriend, tech billionaire Elon Musk, in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Grimes said that Musk, whose net worth hovers around $40 billion, spends all his money and energy on making the world a better place. "I admire it a lot. I think it's...
Elon Musk thinks designing rockets is a “piece of cake.” But both building a rocket and launching it — which his company does here in Central Florida —... bizjournals Also reported by •Business Insider
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Hig Pearson Musician Grimes says tech billionaire Elon Musk's goals are very similar to Bernie Sanders' and that he's 'tangibly… https://t.co/hRyHNIKjzI 2 hours ago
Nomad RT @businessinsider: Musician Grimes says tech billionaire Elon Musk's goals are very similar to Bernie Sanders' and that he's 'tangibly, v… 2 hours ago