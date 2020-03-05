Global  

Facebook recommends that all Bay Area employees work from home due to coronavirus fears (FB)

Business Insider Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Facebook recommends that all Bay Area employees work from home due to coronavirus fears (FB)· Facebook is "strongly" recommending that all Bay Area employees should work from home, starting on Friday, March 6.
· "This decision is based on our desire to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. The health and safety of our teams, their loved ones and our neighbors remain a top priority," a Facebook spokesperson told...
