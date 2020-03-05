Facebook recommends that all Bay Area employees work from home due to coronavirus fears (FB)
Friday, 6 March 2020 () · Facebook is "strongly" recommending that all Bay Area employees should work from home, starting on Friday, March 6.
· "This decision is based on our desire to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. The health and safety of our teams, their loved ones and our neighbors remain a top priority," a Facebook spokesperson told...
Google is the latest in a growing number of companies encouraging or mandating employees to work from home.
The tech giant is allowing its tens of thousands of Bay Area, California employees to work from home.
The decision comes amid mounting fears about the coronavirus.
On Thursday, Google...