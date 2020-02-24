Facebook removes Trump campaign's 'census' ads

GR8K8YB RT @RepKatiePorter: Now do fake political ads. https://t.co/AGm0zQqotS 2 minutes ago Avschamp @realDonaldTrump Facebook removes trump campaign adds, misinformation, fake news confuses voters ... well can’t tru… https://t.co/pJOxWsZo1N 2 minutes ago Andrea Hodges RT @geosplace: Facebook Removes Trump Campaign Ads - Saying They Violate Their Census Policy https://t.co/ESxBrJspTJ via @gatewaypundit 5 minutes ago Teri🌹Dempski RT @EmilyGlazer: NEW: Facebook today said it is removing Trump campaign ads relating to a census for violating its census interference poli… 6 minutes ago The Coach RT @TheDemCoalition: BOOM: Facebook will remove more than 1,000 Trump campaign ads directing people to fill out an online form titled “Offi… 6 minutes ago 03Lightningrocks RT @KeishaJake: I SAY BOYCOTT FB‼️‼️‼️Facebook Removes Trump Campaign Ads - Saying They Violate Their Census Policy https://t.co/EXWR0u5c8S… 9 minutes ago 👀👂🏼👂🏼 RT @joncoopertweets: Facebook will remove more than 1,000 Trump campaign ads directing people to fill out an online form titled “Official 2… 12 minutes ago P a n d a ✿ RT @the_hindu: #Facebook said the action was taken to “prevent confusion around the official U.S. census” that begins from March 12 https:/… 15 minutes ago