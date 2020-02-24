Global  

Facebook removes Trump campaign's 'census' ads

engadget Friday, 6 March 2020
Facebook has removed more than a thousand of Donald Trump's campaign ads for breaking its rules prohibiting misinformation related to the 2020 U.S. census. The ads, which were first reported by journalist Judd Legum, urged users to participate in the...
President Trump’s reelection bid will soon soar to new heights as the campaign will invest in advertising on a blimp. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

According to The Guardian, Mike Bloomberg has spent almost $45 million on Facebook ads and users see twice more ads from his campaign than all his opponents combined, including President Trump.

Democrat outrage forces Facebook to remove Team Trump's ‘misleading’ Census adsSocial media giant Facebook said it will remove certain ads by President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, after Democrats and media activists complained they would...
Facebook removes Donald Trump campaign ads around 2020 US census

The social networking giant said the action was taken to “prevent confusion around the official U.S. census” that begins from March 12, CNN said in a report
