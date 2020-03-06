Mark Cuban backs ChatableApps, developer of a hearing assist app that removes background noise
Friday, 6 March 2020 () ChatableApps, a U.K. startup commercialising the work of auditory neural signal processing researcher Dr Andy Simpson, has quietly picked up seed backing from Mark Cuban. The company has built a smartphone app that provides hearing assistance by removing background noise in near real-time. Alongside Simpson, the company’s co-founders are Brendan O’Driscoll, Aidan Sliney and George […]