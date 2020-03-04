How gamification is helping the insurance industry boost sales [Q&A]
Friday, 6 March 2020 () New research conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of SE2 and Life.io finds the vast majority of respondents would opt to share real-time wellness data with insurance companies through wearable devices in exchange for ongoing benefits like a lower insurance premium or wellness rewards. The data, based on results from more than 2,000 adults, also finds that people want their policies to be more interactive. Roughly two thirds (68 percent) say if a provider offered a policy that included elements of gamification to reward healthy lifestyle and wellness habits -- like badges for hitting certain milestones, a leaderboard, financial rewards -- they… [Continue Reading]
