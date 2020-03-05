Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Virgin Media data breach exposes nearly one million customer details

Virgin Media data breach exposes nearly one million customer details

TechRadar Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Virgin Media apologises after data breach affects 900,000 customers

Virgin Media has apologised after a data breach left the personal details of around 900,000 customers unsecured and accessible.
Belfast Telegraph

Virgin Media data breach affects 900,000 people

The firm said "insufficient protection" meant customers' details were made accessible.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BinnsNatalie

Natalie Binns Another day, another #databreach Virgin Media data breach affects 900,000 people https://t.co/ndzFtMVEuk 3 minutes ago

AlfredoPuentesR

Alfredo Puentes Virgin Media disclose data breach, over 900,000 Customers impacted https://t.co/DND1a37QfX #InfoSec #CyberSecurity 8 minutes ago

propertyig

Property & Investor Group Virgin Media data breach leaves 900,000 customers exposed https://t.co/npl2c0kYcZ 8 minutes ago

M_SParc

M-SParc RT @CufflinkIo: If only there was another way? BBC News - Virgin Media data breach affects 900,000 people https://t.co/k2QCPPeq1A 10 minutes ago

TechRadarPro

TechRadar Pro Virgin Media data breach exposes nearly one million customer details https://t.co/y1SK3KU64S 11 minutes ago

tt_grp

The Technologies Group BBC News - Virgin Media data breach affects 900,000 people https://t.co/hFQo7YcW2q 13 minutes ago

carloselopez

Carlose Lopez Virgin Media data breach affects 900,000 people https://t.co/YvFkV04FVZ 15 minutes ago

cybersec_feeds

Cyber Security Feed RT @Opal_IT_Ltd: Virgin Media data breach affects 900,000 people, personal details left unsecured and accessible online for ten months: htt… 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.