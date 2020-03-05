Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Twitter Bans Hate Speech Based on Age, Disability, Disease

Twitter Bans Hate Speech Based on Age, Disability, Disease

geek.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Twitter Bans Hate Speech Based on Age, Disability, Disease(via Twitter)

Twitter is cracking down on hateful language that dehumanizes users based on age, disability, or disease. The latter, of course, is a timely addition amidst the spread of COVID-19, which has inspired malicious […]

The post Twitter Bans Hate Speech Based on Age, Disability, Disease appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter will delete hate speech related to age, disability and disease

Last year, Twitter updated its harmful conduct policy to require the deletion of hate speech based on religion. Today, the company is updating its rules to...
engadget

Twitter expands hate speech guidelines to include disability, illness, and age

Twitter today updated its rules on hate speech to include dehumanizing language against several new groups of people — specifically those with disabilities, of...
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NatalieJayW_

Natalie RT @MattNavarra: Twitter expands hateful conduct rules to ban dehumanizing speech around age, disability and now, disease https://t.co/bWy… 10 minutes ago

shelleypowers

Shelley 🦋 Powers Twitter now bans dehumanizing remarks based on age, disability, and disease https://t.co/UqaPDxxeU6 via @Verge 18 minutes ago

uniq_fox

spike とてもセクシー Twitter now bans dehumanizing remarks based on age, disability, and disease https://t.co/jTenebnS4T via @Verge 29 minutes ago

wirepusher

Doug Wing RT @EWErickson: You can look at Twitter and see what a progressive utopia would be like. It'd be terrible and censorious. I really do hope… 33 minutes ago

genilovestech

Genilovestech RT @TechCrunch: Twitter bans hate speech around age, disability and, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, disease https://t.co/BlKU8RxI… 35 minutes ago

DigitalNewsE

Digital News Twitter now bans dehumanizing remarks based on age, disability, and disease https://t.co/0ZEzcdYUs3 https://t.co/KFnJp4tOnE 50 minutes ago

hanoverrec

Hanover Recruitment #Twitter expands hateful conduct rules to ban dehumanizing speech around age, disability and now, disease in wake o… https://t.co/MhOYA1YeSC 53 minutes ago

rnitsch

Rüdiger Nitsch RT @geekdotcom: Twitter Bans Hate Speech Based on Age, Disability, Disease https://t.co/3nxSyJSixE https://t.co/bkJVkZJVr4 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.