Here’s where you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S20

The Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra are available, following their announcement in early February. If you didn’t preorder, you can get one from numerous retailers and carrier stores around the country.



Below, you’ll find all of the carrier stores and retailers that are selling the phones. However, if you preordered one, it’s likely that you already received your phone. You can now redeem your free credit earned by ordering one before the March 6th cutoff date. Here’s how:



