Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Lettuce grown on the ISS is as nutritious as Earth harvests, scientists find

Lettuce grown on the ISS is as nutritious as Earth harvests, scientists find

engadget Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The red romaine lettuce astronauts grew on the ISS a few years ago aren't just as good as Earth-grown lettuce, they're also as nutritious. NASA's Gioia Massa, Christina Khodadad and their colleagues examined and analyzed three batches of lettuce grow...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Space Lettuce Is As Good As Earth Lettuce

Good news for the U.S. Space Force: Personnel will still be able to get a healthy helping of veggies, as space lettuce is as nutritious as Earth lettuce. The...
WebProNews

Lettuce grown in space safe and nutritious, say astronauts

Nasa astronauts have reported that lettuce grown entirely in space is as nutritious and safe to eat as lettuce grown on Earth.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RasBroomy

Ras Broomy RT @CNN: Lettuce grown in space is not only tasty, and safe for astronauts to eat -- it's also free of disease-causing microbes, and is as… 1 minute ago

arroyorcarlosf

Carlos Arroyo Ripert RT @universal_sci: Space-grown lettuce might be more nutritious than its earth-grown equivalent https://t.co/WpoupCK8CJ 6 minutes ago

DJax51

DONALD JACKSON SPACE LETTUCE IS APPARENTLY DELICIOUS It’s one giant leap for plant-kind. In a report published this week, research… https://t.co/45p6HhqGTt 9 minutes ago

techeblog

TechEBlog Space station lettuce is just as nutritious as its Earth-grown counterpart. https://t.co/RWqOmRjdn0 #nasa #space… https://t.co/YfEZsjzFhd 11 minutes ago

DavidRWald

David Wald Space-grown lettuce is as safe and nutritious as Earth lettuce, new research shows. Astronauts grew “Outredgeous” r… https://t.co/N3sPP6EJOw 54 minutes ago

TferThomas

Thomas Skennerton Lettuce grown on the ISS is as nutritious as Earth harvests, scientists find https://t.co/kk3eCGzUFT 1 hour ago

czaritsa

czarina™ RT @nss: "#NASA's veggie system will allow #astronauts to safely grow nutritious fresh food" by @guardianscience 🍏 Mom was right when she t… 1 hour ago

mariocjd

mario dias RT @cnni: Lettuce grown in space is not only tasty, and safe for astronauts to eat -- it's also free of disease-causing microbes, and is as… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.