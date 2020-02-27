Global  

Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in an attempt to prevent the spread of misinformation (AAPL)

Friday, 6 March 2020
Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in an attempt to prevent the spread of misinformation (AAPL)· Apple is rejecting all coronavirus-related apps except those from official health organizations and governments, CNBC reported on Thursday.
· Apple is one of several tech companies seeking to combat misinformation on their platforms as the outbreak continues to spread. 
· App Store reviewers told developers that apps...
News video: Facebook Offers WHO Free Ad Space to Combat Coronavirus Misinformation

Facebook Offers WHO Free Ad Space to Combat Coronavirus Misinformation 00:19

 Facebook is offering free ads to the World Health Organization in an effort to control the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus. Users who search for posts about the virus will see a notification directing them to the World Health Organization website for more information.

Apple Rejecting Coronavirus Related Apps [Video]Apple Rejecting Coronavirus Related Apps

Apple Rejecting Coronavirus Related Apps

School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus [Video]School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus

A primary school was closed today for a deep clean after a parent of a pupil tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.The news came as health officials confirmed that there had been two new..

App stores attempt to keep lid on coronavirus misinformation

The tech companies heading up the two most prominent app stores are working to keep apps related to the outbreak of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, to a minimum....
Report: Apple rejecting coronavirus iOS apps that aren’t from ‘recognized institutions’

Apple is taking a firm stance against coronavirus applications that arent from “recognized institutions,” a new report from CNBC says. According to the...
