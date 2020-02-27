Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in an attempt to prevent the spread of misinformation (AAPL)
Friday, 6 March 2020 () · Apple is rejecting all coronavirus-related apps except those from official health organizations and governments, CNBC reported on Thursday.
· Apple is one of several tech companies seeking to combat misinformation on their platforms as the outbreak continues to spread.
· App Store reviewers told developers that apps...
Facebook is offering free ads to the World Health Organization in an effort to control the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus. Users who search for posts about the virus will see a notification directing them to the World Health Organization website for more information.