Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in an attempt to prevent the spread of misinformation (AAPL)

nomotime Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in an attempt… https://t.co/6AOOiO4iGk 4 hours ago Manfred Rosenberg #worldnews Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in… https://t.co/jlb8yNyghX 4 hours ago Pulse Gotta luv Apple https://t.co/ICq33f6RAs 5 hours ago Neuropuff Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in an attempt… https://t.co/K4MRSaN59A 5 hours ago TechOnReddit Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in an attempt… https://t.co/xNPrCSbHgD 5 hours ago Rosie Harman Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in an attempt… https://t.co/3yXdpBeddv 5 hours ago Katie Kennedy Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in an attempt… https://t.co/SxNEif8yh3 5 hours ago Tech News Apple is reportedly rejecting all coronavirus-related apps unless they come from health organizations in an attempt… https://t.co/0YnQekQeaD 5 hours ago