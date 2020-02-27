Global  

Today’s Best Game Deals: Castlevania Requiem $10, Fire Emblem Warriors $24.50, more

9to5Toys Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Castlevania Requiem on PS4 for *$9.99* in digital form via PSN. Regularly $20, this is a straight 50% off and matching our previous mention. This collection consists of a pair of the franchise’s best games with Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood. All the details can be found in our launch coverage. This sale comes on the heels of Castlevania season 3 launching on Netflix last night and the mobile release of Symphony of the Night. Head below for the rest of today’s notable deals including Fire Emblem Warriors, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, Final Fantasy VII Remake pre-orders + free demo, The Gardens Between, Far Cry 4 Gold Edition, Mega Man 11, Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders, and many more.

The post Today’s Best Game Deals: Castlevania Requiem $10, Fire Emblem Warriors $24.50, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
