Trump signs $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus aid package
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
President Donald Trump signed an emergency supplemental spending bill Friday to aid the US’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The spending package will make available $8.3 billion in federal assistance to government health officials and to support research and development of a vaccine. Trump initially sought only $2 billion to fight the virus, but Congress quadrupling that amount in its version of the bill.
“We’ve signed the 8.3 billion,” Trump told reporters Friday. “I asked for two and a half and I got 8.3 and I’ll take it.”
Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The bill provides $7.76 billion to federal, state and local agencies to battle the coronavirus, as hundreds of cases are confirmed in the United...