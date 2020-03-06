Global  

Trump signs $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus aid package

The Verge Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Trump signs $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus aid package

President Donald Trump signed an emergency supplemental spending bill Friday to aid the US’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The spending package will make available $8.3 billion in federal assistance to government health officials and to support research and development of a vaccine. Trump initially sought only $2 billion to fight the virus, but Congress quadrupling that amount in its version of the bill.

“We’ve signed the 8.3 billion,” Trump told reporters Friday. “I asked for two and a half and I got 8.3 and I’ll take it.”



pic.twitter.com/QvDKY27t6h https://t.co/FenhyvcdBC

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2020

According to CNBC, more than $3 billion will go to vaccine research, development, and...
Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package

Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package 01:13

 Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The bill provides $7.76 billion to federal, state and local agencies to battle the coronavirus, as hundreds of cases are confirmed in the United...

