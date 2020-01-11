The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup is fully 5G — here's how much every model costs and where to buy
Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
· Samsung's latest Galaxy S phones for 2020, the S20 series, are now available for general purchase at several online retailers and carrier stores.
· The Galaxy S20 lineup features three new models: the $999.99 Samsung Galaxy S20, $1,199.99 Galaxy S20+, and the $1,399.99 Galaxy S20 Ultra.
· After a period of online...
On Digital Trends Live today: The MWC governing body will meet on Friday to decide whether to cancel the event; The Samsung Unpacked event is today - we're like to see a Galaxy S20, smart home speaker..