Virgin Media breach 'linked customers to porn'

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Researchers say a breached Virgin Media database contained more details than the company suggested.
Virgin Media breach allegedly linked customers to pornographic content

An insecure Virgin Media database that left personal details accessible to unknown parties allegedly contained information linking customers to pornographic...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldFT.comIndependentTechRadar

Virgin Media data breach affects 900,000 people

The firm said "insufficient protection" meant customers' details were made accessible.
BBC News Also reported by •TechRadarFT.comBelfast TelegraphReuters

phenomlab

Mark Cutting Virgin Media breach ‘linked customers to porn’ Researchers say a breached Virgin Media database contained more deta… https://t.co/LQWX16jD0G 10 minutes ago

dailystar

Daily Star Virgin Media 'linked customers to porn after breach affected almost 1m customers https://t.co/c7gQXOznzd 20 minutes ago

OsintSupport

osint.support @virginmedia So it looks like there’s a lot more to this than you‘ve been claiming, which isn’t surprising. Virgin… https://t.co/5Y0M7ungRQ 27 minutes ago

JMBusSec

JM Business Security 🇬🇧 RT @joetidy: NEW: Virgin Media breach 'linked customers to porn'. The researchers who first discovered the open database say it contained m… 47 minutes ago

MfsDeez

Deez 2 MFs Virgin Media data breach 'linked customer names and addresses to porn sites' https://t.co/EQpJHsHtSa https://t.co/OGGcgBr57i 2 hours ago

1kilroywashere

Kilroy Was here Virgin Media breach allegedly linked customers to pornographic content https://t.co/cq8yaFCLIa 2 hours ago

rtehrani

Rich Tehrani Customer details linked to adult content in Virgin Media data breach https://t.co/16xFuu3o4E #Cybersecurity… https://t.co/gmXj04SLon 2 hours ago

walesohdear

Digital Freedom Virgin Media breach 'linked customers to porn' https://t.co/qNmK66rODb 2 hours ago

