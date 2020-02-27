Global  

'Crazy hours, short nights': The inside story of how a buzzy biotech upstart developed a potential coronavirus vaccine in record time (MRNA)

Friday, 6 March 2020
'Crazy hours, short nights': The inside story of how a buzzy biotech upstart developed a potential coronavirus vaccine in record time (MRNA)· The $10 billion biotech Moderna developed a potential coronavirus vaccine in record time, zooming past Big Pharma competitors.
· The company's CEO Stephane Bancel sat down with Business Insider to discuss the technology platform that drove its speed, and how the company hopes to pioneer a new way of developing...
News video: WEB EXTRA: Dr. Fauci On The Timeline For Coronavirus Vaccine

WEB EXTRA: Dr. Fauci On The Timeline For Coronavirus Vaccine 01:11

 Dr. Anthony Fauci with the National Institutes of Health told lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday that they are on record pace for a coronavirus vaccine, but it is still a year to a year and a half away.

Hedge fund billionaire Jim Simons is betting millions on a small biotech firm and its potential coronavirus vaccine

Hedge fund billionaire Jim Simons is betting millions on a small biotech firm and its potential coronavirus vaccine· *Hedge fund billionaire Jim Simons is backing biotech firm Codagenix and its development of a potential coronavirus vaccine, Bloomberg reported...
Business Insider

Pfizer weighs working with BioNTech on potential coronavirus vaccine - R&D head

Pfizer Inc is considering a collaboration with German drugmaker BioNTech SE to develop vaccines for the coronavirus using BioNTech's mRNA-based drug development...
Reuters India

