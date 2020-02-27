The Collision tech conference has been delayed until next year over coronavirus concerns, becoming the latest major event to be canceled as the virus continues to spread
Friday, 6 March 2020 () · The Toronto-based Collision conference has been canceled over coronavirus concerns, coming after other tech events like Google I/O, Facebook F8, and Mobile World Congress have been canceled.
· The conference will instead be held virtually this year, while the in-person version of the event is set to resume in 2021.
Facebook Inc. has canceled F8, its large annual developer conference at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, because of concerns about COVID-19, the novel... bizjournals Also reported by •Motley Fool •CP24 •Mediaite
