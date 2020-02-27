The Collision tech conference has been delayed until next year over coronavirus concerns, becoming the latest major event to be canceled as the virus continues to spread

Daniel Giovannini The upcoming @CollisionHQ tech conference in Toronto will be held online this year – it has not been cancelled. A n… https://t.co/VpHe3dVyUX 1 hour ago VSplusonline New post (Collision tech conference cancels in-person Toronto event over COVID-19 fears) has been published on ApzW… https://t.co/RC0yGkOVDB 4 hours ago Andrés F. Páez 🇨🇴 RT @businessinsider: The Collision tech conference has been delayed until next year over coronavirus concerns, becoming the latest major ev… 5 hours ago Sam Maule The Collision tech conference has been delayed until next year over coronavirus concerns, becoming the latest major… https://t.co/DiAMLrDBya 5 hours ago Business Insider SSA The Collision tech conference has been delayed until next year over coronavirus concerns, becoming the latest major… https://t.co/jSNRtTtTiz 5 hours ago Crash Signal The Collision tech conference has been delayed until next year over coronavirus concerns, becoming the latest major… https://t.co/kLw2aQgpqZ 5 hours ago Principal-IT The Collision tech conference has been delayed until next year over coronavirus concerns, becoming the latest major… https://t.co/heVZ5GyoxR 5 hours ago Márcio M. Silva The Collision tech conference has been delayed until next year over coronavirus concerns, becoming the latest major… https://t.co/64jjCgsdG3 5 hours ago