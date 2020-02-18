Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Clearview AI scraped billions of photos from social media to build a facial recognition app that can ID anyone — here's everything you need to know about the mysterious company (FB, GOOGL, TWTR)

Clearview AI scraped billions of photos from social media to build a facial recognition app that can ID anyone — here's everything you need to know about the mysterious company (FB, GOOGL, TWTR)

Business Insider Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Clearview AI scraped billions of photos from social media to build a facial recognition app that can ID anyone — here's everything you need to know about the mysterious company (FB, GOOGL, TWTR)· *A software startup that scraped billions of images from major web services — including Facebook, Google, and YouTube — is selling its tool to law enforcement agencies across the United States.*
· *The app can be loaded onto smartphones, and used to instantly identify unknown people. The point of the software is to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Customers suspicious of high tech security robot patrolling New York supermarket [Video]Customers suspicious of high tech security robot patrolling New York supermarket

Marty, a large, googly-eyed robot, has a friendly face and charming name, but a very serious job. He moves slowly through the aisles of this "Stop & Shop" supermarket in White Plains, New York, using..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:08Published

YouTuber fakes vacation to Bali with Ikea photoshoot [Video]YouTuber fakes vacation to Bali with Ikea photoshoot

IKEA — Even influencers need a vacation. It's tough for influencers out there busting their butts to influence as many people as possible with their influencing skills. Which is why YouTube..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Calgary police now admit 2 officers used controversial Clearview AI facial-recognition software

After previously denying they had used a controversial facial-recognition app that harvested billions of personal photos from social media, Calgary police now...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle TimesBusiness InsiderMashable

RCMP denied using facial recognition technology - then said it had been using it for months

The RCMP denied using facial recognition technology as recently as January - before disclosing a few weeks later it had been using Clearview AI,...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Blogus_Maximus

Prayukth K V Clearview #AI Scraped Billions Of Photos From Social Media To Build A Facial Recognition App That Can ID Anyone - H… https://t.co/wWvs97h9Nr 2 hours ago

JasonSolowski

Jason Solowski RT @businessinsider: Clearview AI scraped billions of photos from social media to build a facial recognition app that can ID anyone — here'… 5 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Clearview AI scraped billions of photos from social media to build a facial recognition app that can ID anyone — he… https://t.co/9soNBiwXMJ 5 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Clearview AI scraped billions of photos from social media to build a facial recognition app that can ID anyone — he… https://t.co/ns6hLGqqjv 5 hours ago

sweetteatime55

Nasty Lady Fighter RT @m_fullbright: A startup that scraped billions of images from major web services — including Facebook, Google, and YouTube — created sof… 5 hours ago

SecurityXTV

SecurityNews RT @MarkQuinn_VO: #Clearview #AI scraped billions of photos from #SocialMedia to build a #FacialRecognition #app that can ID anyone. #Data… 5 hours ago

caraquenha66

Isabela Paparoni RT @BBCBusiness: Tech start-up Clearview scraped billions of people's public photos off social media Then it sold their facial recognition… 6 hours ago

crash_signal

Crash Signal Clearview AI scraped billions of photos from social media to build a facial recognition app that can ID anyone — he… https://t.co/HzYnm40C3A 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.