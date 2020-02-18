Clearview AI scraped billions of photos from social media to build a facial recognition app that can ID anyone — here's everything you need to know about the mysterious company (FB, GOOGL, TWTR)

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

· *A software startup that scraped billions of images from major web services — including Facebook, Google, and YouTube — is selling its tool to law enforcement agencies across the United States.*

· *The app can be loaded onto smartphones, and used to instantly identify unknown people. The point of the software is to... · *A software startup that scraped billions of images from major web services — including Facebook, Google, and YouTube — is selling its tool to law enforcement agencies across the United States.*· *The app can be loaded onto smartphones, and used to instantly identify unknown people. The point of the software is to 👓 View full article

