Facebook is temporarily closing its London offices after a Singapore employee who visited was diagnosed with COVID-19**

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

**



· *Facebook says it is temporarily closing its London offices after a Singapore employee visited and was subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.*

· *The firm's offices are only closed until Monday for a deep cleaning, with employees working from home until then.*

· *The firm is... **· *Facebook says it is temporarily closing its London offices after a Singapore employee visited and was subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.*· *The firm's offices are only closed until Monday for a deep cleaning, with employees working from home until then.*· *The firm is 👓 View full article

