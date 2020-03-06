The original Philips Hue Bridge hub is losing all internet connectivity on April 30th

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Philips’ original model Hue Bridge — used by the company’s popular Hue bulbs to interface with smartphones and digital assistants — is losing support for all internet connected services on April 30th, 2020, including Google Assistant and Alexa.



Once that date passes, customers will still be able to use the Hue Bridge v1, but only when connected to the same local network using the legacy Philips Hue Bridge v1 app. However, Philips won’t be offering any new software updates for the app, including security patches. Due to those security concerns, Philips recommends that customers upgrade to the v2 model of the Bridge rather than continue using the limited functionality of the v1.



"The local app will still work, though"



