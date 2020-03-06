Global  

Google, Facebook, and Twitter will follow Microsoft's lead in paying hourly workers while office staff works remotely during the coronavirus outbreak (GOOG, GOOGL, FB, TWTR, MSFT)

Business Insider Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Google, Facebook, and Twitter will follow Microsoft's lead in paying hourly workers while office staff works remotely during the coronavirus outbreak (GOOG, GOOGL, FB, TWTR, MSFT)· Google, Facebook, and Twitter are planning to keep paying hourly workers even as staffing needs decline, according to Axios.
· The coronavirus outbreak has led many companies adopt remote work policies, raising concerns about  what will happen to food service, janitorial, and other workers whose hours may be reduced.
·...
