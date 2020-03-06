Google, Facebook, and Twitter will follow Microsoft's lead in paying hourly workers while office staff works remotely during the coronavirus outbreak (GOOG, GOOGL, FB, TWTR, MSFT)

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

· Google, Facebook, and Twitter are planning to keep paying hourly workers even as staffing needs decline, according to Axios.

· The

·... · Google, Facebook, and Twitter are planning to keep paying hourly workers even as staffing needs decline, according to Axios.· The coronavirus outbreak has led many companies adopt remote work policies, raising concerns about what will happen to food service, janitorial, and other workers whose hours may be reduced. 👓 View full article

