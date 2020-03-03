A Chinese tech company you've likely never heard of made a smartwatch that looks identical to the Apple Watch — and it has a big feature Apple's is missing (AAPL)
Friday, 6 March 2020 () · Chinese tech giant Oppo just launched a new smartwatch called the Oppo Watch, and it bears a striking resemblance to the Apple Watch.
· But the Oppo Watch does have one important feature the Apple Watch lacks: sleep tracking.
· To track your sleep on the Apple Watch, you must download a third-party app, some of which...
Apple to Pay $500 Million Settlement Over Slowed iPhones After months of negotiations, Apple has tentatively agreed to a $500 million settlement to resolve dozens of class action lawsuits against the company. If approved on April 3, all current and former owners of products in the iPhone 6 and 7...
Apple Inc and Netflix Inc said they were pulling out of the South by Southwest music and tech festival. According to Reuters, the announcement comes amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak. The U.S...
OPPO has made an ascendancy in recent years with its high-spec low-price smartphones, and now the company is making its break into the smartwatch market with its... 9to5Mac Also reported by •engadget •The Verge
Nomad has kicked off a new Outlet Sale this morning, offering notable discounts on iPhone accessories, Apple Watch bands, and more. Shipping varies by location... 9to5Toys Also reported by •Business Insider
Tweets about this
UKTOPNEWS.com A Chinese tech company you've likely never heard of made a smartwatch that looks identical to the Apple Watch — and… https://t.co/oOTcZF6Veb 2 hours ago
Vargas Dixon A Chinese tech company you've likely never heard of made a smartwatch that looks identical to the Apple Watch — and… https://t.co/NHvpYDJEcD 2 hours ago
Hig Pearson A Chinese tech company you've likely never heard of made a smartwatch that looks identical to the Apple Watch — and… https://t.co/zy9XDKgzdB 2 hours ago