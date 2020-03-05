Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > TP-Link’s new Kasa 2-camera security systems are down to Amazon lows from $160

TP-Link’s new Kasa 2-camera security systems are down to Amazon lows from $160

9to5Toys Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Spot 2-Camera Home Security System (KC300) for* $229.99 shipped*. Down from $270, today’s offer is good for a $40 discount, is the first price cut we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. As of the latest additions to TP-Link’s lineup of Kasa smart home accessories, its new security system sports two IP65 waterproof cameras. Each can record in 1080p with 130-degrees of visibility. A built-in battery means you won’t have to worry about running cables outside in order to monitor package deliveries or keep an eye on your yard. Enjoy motion detection alerts, built-in siren, and removable battery. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for another TP-Link Kasa camera system deal.

more…

The post TP-Link’s new Kasa 2-camera security systems are down to Amazon lows from $160 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Toyota GR Yaris Highlights [Video]

New Toyota GR Yaris Highlights

The new Toyota GR Yaris is a pure performance car, born from Toyota's title-winning experience in the World Rally Championship. Forged from success in the heat of competition, it brings motorsport..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:45Published
How Coronavirus Hijacks a Body [Video]

How Coronavirus Hijacks a Body

How Coronavirus Hijacks a Body COVID-19 is the specific type of coronavirus that has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. COVID-19 is covered with spikes and an oily lipid..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

eufyCam E bundle includes three cameras, DVR for $340 (Reg. $400)

eufyHome via Amazon offers a 3-pack of its eufyCam E Security Camera System for *$339.99 shipped*. That’s down from the usual $400 price tag and the...
9to5Toys

Edge Innovates with Cred DeFi for Wallets

Edge Innovates with Cred DeFi for WalletsNew crypto wallet systems are increasingly taking advantage of decentralized finance tools for optimized digital lending processes. This can eliminate some of...
The Merkle


Tweets about this

portfare

Data Port RT @AliKemalCesmeci: TP-LINK Kasa Indoor, 1080P HD Smart WiFi Security 360 Pan and Tilt Camera, Night Vision, Motion Detection, Remote Moni… 7 hours ago

AliKemalCesmeci

Her Sabah İşe Giden Adam TP-LINK Kasa Indoor, 1080P HD Smart WiFi Security 360 Pan and Tilt Camera, Night Vision, Motion Detection, Remote M… https://t.co/RB9GdFGtuX 7 hours ago

Steven_Rivera_

Scooba RT @stealsrus_com: 🚨#STEALSRUS ALERT!🚨 Kasa Spot Indoor Camera, 1080P HD Smart Wifi Security Camera (3... 💸$99.99 SHIPPED!💸 (17% off) #… 2 days ago

stealsrus_com

StealsRUs.com 🚨#STEALSRUS ALERT!🚨 Kasa Spot Indoor Camera, 1080P HD Smart Wifi Security Camera (3... 💸$99.99 SHIPPED!💸 (17% of… https://t.co/JCcVpCGCtg 2 days ago

AliKemalCesmeci

Her Sabah İşe Giden Adam TP-Link Kasa Spot Indoor Camera, 1080P HD Smart wifi Security Camera with Night Vision, Motion Detection, Remote Mo… https://t.co/HxJuY59AHl 2 days ago

AliKemalCesmeci

Her Sabah İşe Giden Adam TP-Link Kasa 2 Camera Home Security System Wireless Outdoor & Indoor | Siren | Night Vision | HD 1080p | Motion Det… https://t.co/TrPJBGt9C4 2 days ago

stealsrus_com

StealsRUs.com 🚨#STEALSRUS ALERT!🚨 Kasa Spot Indoor Camera, 1080P HD Smart Wifi Security Camera (3... 💸$99.99 SHIPPED!💸 (17% of… https://t.co/gNTNkM0tBv 1 week ago

stealsrus_com

StealsRUs.com 🚨#STEALSRUS ALERT!🚨 Kasa Spot Indoor Camera, 1080P HD Smart Wifi Security Camera (3... 💸$99.99 SHIPPED!💸 (17% of… https://t.co/4XKieiHBfY 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.