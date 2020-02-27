Global  

The Nintendo PlayStation sells for $360,000 at auction

engadget Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The only known "Nintendo Play Station" console in existence is changing hands. Bidding for the legendary prototype concluded earlier today when someone placed a $300,000 bid. With the buyer's premium, the person who won the auction will pay $360,000...
