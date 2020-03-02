Emerald City Comic Con postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Photo: Emerald City Comic Con
Seattle’s annual comic book convention, Emerald City Comic Con, has been postponed amid growing concern surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. The event, which has run since 2003, was set to take place from March 12th–15th at the Washington State Convention Center. It will now be hosted sometime this summer, making it one of the many major cultural events to be canceled or delayed as a result of the COVID-19 virus.
“We did everything that we could to run the event as planned, but ultimately, we are following the guidance of the local public health officials indicating that conventions should now be postponed,” Emerald City Comic Con organizers said in a statement. Earlier this week, the event’s organizers said fans attending this year w...
Despite concerns about coronavirus, the organizer of Emerald City Comic Con stated that the event will proceed as planned on March 12-15 with increased emphasis... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times
You Might Like
Tweets about this
GIJOE Aficionado RT @emeraldcitycon: After many hours of conversation internally & consultation with local government officials and the tourism bureau, we h… 4 seconds ago
Joanna Cacao RT @ironcircuscomix: Emerald City Comic Con is postponed until the summer! What a bummer.
...
But hey. LET'S HAVE A CON ANYWAY. In our PA… 23 minutes ago
DogePalara RT @THR: Less than a week after declaring that Seattle’s Emerald City Comic Con would go on despite the #coronavirus outbreak in the city,… 2 hours ago