· *Tech and culture festival SXSW has been canceled due to coronavirus fears .*· *On Friday, the mayor of Austin, Texas announced that the event will not go ahead on March 13.*· *The coronavirus outbreak has caused major disruption around the world, hampering business supply chains and causing the closure of offices and



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Forces South Florida Event Cancellations It's official. Coronavirus fears have led to the postponement of the three-day Ultra electronic dance music festival in Miami, and Miami's annual Calle Ocho Music Festival, according to Miami Mayor.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:45Published 1 hour ago Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home Google is the latest in a growing number of companies encouraging or mandating employees to work from home. The tech giant is allowing its tens of thousands of Bay Area, California employees to work.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published 11 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Facebook is pulling out of SXSW due to coronavirus fears (FB) · *Facebook is pulling out of SXSW due to coronavirus fears.* · *The tech giant said on Monday it was pulling out of the buzzy Austin, Texas tech and culture...

Business Insider



Ultra music festival postponed to 2021 amid coronavirus fears Coronavirus fears prompted the cancellation of this year's Ultra music festival in Miami.

FOXNews.com



