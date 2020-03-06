Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > SXSW canceled as Austin’s Mayor announces ‘local disaster,’ will WWDC be next?

SXSW canceled as Austin’s Mayor announces ‘local disaster,’ will WWDC be next?

9to5Mac Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
In a move that surprised many, earlier this week Austin, Texas officials and SXSW organizers said the festival would still happen despite coronavirus concerns. However, now the city’s mayor has declared a “local disaster” and SXSW has been canceled. With all of the major events canceled so far this year, is it just a matter of time before Apple cancels WWDC?

more…

The post SXSW canceled as Austin’s Mayor announces ‘local disaster,’ will WWDC be next? appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: WEB EXTRA: Miami Mayor Announces Cancelation Of Ultra Music Fest, Calle Ocho

WEB EXTRA: Miami Mayor Announces Cancelation Of Ultra Music Fest, Calle Ocho 04:42

 Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced the cancelation of Ultra Music Festival, Calle Ocho over coronavirus concerns.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

SXSW canceled because of coronavirus concerns

The 2020 version of South by Southwest will not happen after all. Austin and Travis County officials said in a March 6 news conference that the festival will be...
bizjournals Also reported by •TechCrunch

Tweets about this

Liveworldstream

LiveWorldStream RT @Variety: Austin Mayor Steve Adler on the #SXSW cancellation amid coronavirus fears “With the [disaster] declaration, we are telling SXS… 4 minutes ago

trutane

Steve Chervitz Trutane RT @Variety: The mayor of Austin, Texas on the cancellation of #SXSW: “I’ve gone ahead and declared a disaster in the city” https://t.co/3T… 4 minutes ago

Gemini061497

Jamiryka King RT @billboard: SXSW has been canceled, following a press conference where Mayor Steve Adler declared a local disaster Read the full state… 5 minutes ago

proudnana_3

Eileen Newell RT @FOX40: On Friday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, along with other city and county leaders announced that the 2020 South by Southwest festiva… 43 minutes ago

AppleBuzzing

Apple Buzzing SXSW canceled as Austin’s Mayor announces ‘local disaster,’ will WWDC be next? https://t.co/AwOEh9BnfT 52 minutes ago

TRConsulHouston

Turkish Consulate in Houston City of Houston has canceled CERAWEEK City of Austin has canceled SXSW Houston Rodeo is NOT cancelled since "it is… https://t.co/hYYGx0Ct82 1 hour ago

FOX40

FOX40 News On Friday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, along with other city and county leaders announced that the 2020 South by Sout… https://t.co/6G5H9gk1BM 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.