SXSW canceled as Austin’s Mayor announces ‘local disaster,’ will WWDC be next?
Friday, 6 March 2020 () In a move that surprised many, earlier this week Austin, Texas officials and SXSW organizers said the festival would still happen despite coronavirus concerns. However, now the city’s mayor has declared a “local disaster” and SXSW has been canceled. With all of the major events canceled so far this year, is it just a matter of time before Apple cancels WWDC?
The 2020 version of South by Southwest will not happen after all. Austin and Travis County officials said in a March 6 news conference that the festival will be... bizjournals Also reported by •TechCrunch
