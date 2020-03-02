Salesforce is losing the former CEO of MuleSoft, almost 2 years after he sold his company to the cloud giant for $6.5 billion (CRM)
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () · Salesforce Executive VP and former MuleSoft CEO Greg Schott is leaving the company, Business Insider has learned.
· Schott came to Salesforce in March 2018 after the cloud software giant bought MuleSoft and was then prompted to executive VP of emerging API initiatives at Salesforce in May.
· MuleSoft makes tools that helps...
