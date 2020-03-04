Amazon has pulled 530,000 products from its store and is working with state attorneys general to crack down on price gouging amid coronavirus fears (AMZN)
Friday, 6 March 2020 () · Amazon told lawmakers in a letter Friday that it's working with state AGs to track down third-party sellers taking advantage of customers concerned about the coronavirus.
· On Wednesday, Sen. Edward Markey called on the online retail giant to tackle price gouging on its site as prices soar for high-demand items like face...