Open source operating systems FreeNAS and TrueNAS are merging

iXsystems has announced that its two open source operating systems for network attached storage are unifying. Moving forward, FreeNAS and TrueNAS will merge into TrueNAS Open Storage. Despite the unification, there will still be two versions of the operating system available: TrueNAS CORE and TrueNAS Enterprise. Both are billed as enterprise-quality software, but TrueNAS Enterprise requires a license and offers an extended set of features, while TrueNAS CORE is free. iXsystems cites a number of benefits of the unification, including a faster development cycle because of the largely shared code base. Introducing the changes, the organization stresses there will always…


