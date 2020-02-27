Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Open source operating systems FreeNAS and TrueNAS are merging

Open source operating systems FreeNAS and TrueNAS are merging

betanews Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
iXsystems has announced that its two open source operating systems for network attached storage are unifying. Moving forward, FreeNAS and TrueNAS will merge into TrueNAS Open Storage. Despite the unification, there will still be two versions of the operating system available: TrueNAS CORE and TrueNAS Enterprise. Both are billed as enterprise-quality software, but TrueNAS Enterprise requires a license and offers an extended set of features, while TrueNAS CORE is free. iXsystems cites a number of benefits of the unification, including a faster development cycle because of the largely shared code base. Introducing the changes, the organization stresses there will always… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

The Two Faces of Open Source: ECT News Roundtable, Episode 5

The Two Faces of Open Source: ECT News Roundtable, Episode 5The open source software movement has evolved dramatically over the past two decades. Many businesses that once considered open source a threat now recognize its...
Linux Insider

Kingwest Resources Ltd drill spinning in new program at Menzies Gold Project

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) has the drill spinning in a new 8,300-metre exploration drilling program at the Menzies Gold Project (MGP) north of Kalgoorlie...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

Navodar

Radovan Rockov FreeNAS and TrueNAS are merging https://t.co/95MFAjFqXF 2 hours ago

iWyvern

iGeek Open source operating systems FreeNAS and TrueNAS are merging https://t.co/SqfJ6I1XLN 4 hours ago

ThomasHorkel

Thomas Horkel Open source operating systems FreeNAS and TrueNAS are merginghttps://itmix.cz/open-source-operating-systems-freenas-and-truenas-are-merging/ 6 hours ago

biotales

Yvonne Oots RT @BetaNews: Open source operating systems FreeNAS and TrueNAS are merging https://t.co/s8K1abWbnP https://t.co/0chNfjYi3I 7 hours ago

BrianLinuxing

Brian Linuxing 🇮🇪 🇪🇺💙 RT @MarkWilsonWords: Open source operating systems FreeNAS and TrueNAS are merging https://t.co/znJ957MAgJ tip @Techmeme 7 hours ago

SabriMjd

Loky Sabri RT @liliputingnews: FreeNAS and TureNAS are merging (open source operating systems for network-attached-storage) https://t.co/yWLvalL2Q8 ht… 8 hours ago

MarkWilsonWords

Mark Wyciślik-Wilson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇱🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 Open source operating systems FreeNAS and TrueNAS are merging https://t.co/znJ957MAgJ tip @Techmeme 8 hours ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Open source operating systems FreeNAS and TrueNAS are merging https://t.co/1CAgQUVC9h 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.