Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

· Authorities across China have been using new hi-tech surveillance methods to monitor citizens in an attempt to stem the

· They include flying drones to make sure people are wearing masks, facial-recognition cameras, and making people download software to track their location.

· This kind of... · Authorities across China have been using new hi-tech surveillance methods to monitor citizens in an attempt to stem the coronavirus outbreak · They include flying drones to make sure people are wearing masks, facial-recognition cameras, and making people download software to track their location.· This kind of 👓 View full article