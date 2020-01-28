Global  

Amsterdam's boats go electric ahead of 2025 diesel ban

Reuters India Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The century-old Amsterdam canal boat Gerarda Johanna looks like a classic with wood panelling, but beneath its floorboards lies a high-tech underbelly: rows of lithium ion batteries, 66 in all, with an electric drive train powering its propeller.
 The Port of Amsterdam launches a floating charging station as part of the city&apos;s global energy makeover. Freddy Tennyson reports.

