Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Hundreds attend service for NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson

Hundreds attend service for NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Three black astronauts joined hundreds of other mourners Saturday at a memorial service for pioneering African American mathematician and NASA researcher Katherine Johnson.

Johnson, who calculated rocket trajectories and Earth orbits for NASA’s early space missions and was later portrayed in the 2016 film “Hidden Figures,” about pioneering black female aerospace workers, died Feb. 24 at the age of 101.

More than 700 people turned out for Saturday's memorial service at the Hampton University Convocation Center.

"I think about the journey that she's going on now," astronaut Leland Melvin said. "We can't calculate the speed that she's traveling to get to heaven."

Melvin was joined by fellow astronauts Yvonne Cagle and Mae Jemison, the first black woman in space.

Johnson was remembered not just as a pioneering researcher, but as a faithful church leader and family matriarch.

"Grandma, because of you, our world will forever be unlimited," grandson Michael Moore said. "And because of you, I have no bounds."

Her family received an outpouring of tributes, some of which were read during the service.

Former President Barack Obama, who awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, called her a "hero to millions" in a letter to her family. First Lady Melania Trump said she "took our nation to remarkable heights."

Clayton Turner, director of NASA's Langley Research Center, spoke at the service and presented Johnson's family with the flag that was flying over the center when she died.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., said during the ceremony that he knew Johnson and her second husband, James Johnson, for years before he ever read Margot Lee Shetterly’s book “Hidden Figures” about Johnson and her colleagues’ work as "human computers."

.

..
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pioneering black NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101 [Video]Pioneering black NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101

Katherine Johnson was eventually portrayed in the 2016 hit film “Hidden Figures,” about pioneering black female aerospace workers. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 03:11Published

Honoring America’s Space Hero Katherine Johnson [Video]Honoring America’s Space Hero Katherine Johnson

Katherine Johnson, a pioneer in space exploration, has died at the age of 101.

Credit: A Plus     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The story of Katherine Johnson, the scientist who helped NASA send humans to space

The story of Katherine Johnson, the scientist who helped NASA send humans to spaceKatherine Johnson, who has died at the age of 101, was an amazing woman. But up until a few years ago, hardly anyone had heard of her or her achievements. She...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.