Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Mario Day 2020 is just days away now and we are already seeing the major Mar10 deals go live. As we mentioned previously, March 10 has become the official holiday for Nintendo’s world-renown platforming plumber, and we are seeing some impressive deals kicking-off a couple days early now. Those include some rarely discounted first-party Switch games like the stellar Super Mario Maker 2 and Yoshi’s Crafted World, among others, as well as some deep deals on collectibles, and even the coveted Poké Ball Plus peripheral. Head below for everything. more…



The post Mario Day 2020 deals now live! Super Mario Maker 2, Poké Ball Plus, much more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

