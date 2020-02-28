Global  

Apple CEO Tim Cook tells office employees to work from home as the company plans to reduce 'human density' in stores amid coronavirus outbreak

Business Insider Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Apple CEO Tim Cook tells office employees to work from home as the company plans to reduce 'human density' in stores amid coronavirus outbreak· In a memo sent to employees, Apple CEO Tim Cook urged the company's global office employees to work remotely this week amid the spread of the novel coronavirus. 
· While the policy is only applicable to workers at Apple's offices, the company has also instituted new efforts to limit "human density" at its retail...
News video: Apple's Tim Cook Reveals Plans To Reduce 'Human Density'

Apple's Tim Cook Reveals Plans To Reduce 'Human Density' 00:37

 Apple CEO Tim Cook urged the company&apos;s global office employees to work remotely this week.

