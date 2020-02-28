Apple CEO Tim Cook tells office employees to work from home as the company plans to reduce 'human density' in stores amid coronavirus outbreak
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () · In a memo sent to employees, Apple CEO Tim Cook urged the company's global office employees to work remotely this week amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
· While the policy is only applicable to workers at Apple's offices, the company has also instituted new efforts to limit "human density" at its retail...
