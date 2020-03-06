Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Gates Foundation is funding at-home coronavirus test kits in Washington state

Gates Foundation is funding at-home coronavirus test kits in Washington state

Business Insider Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Gates Foundation is funding at-home coronavirus test kits in Washington state· The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is funding a project to provide at-home coronavirus test kits to those at risk of infection in the Seattle, Washington, area. 
· According to the Seattle Times, it's unclear when the at-home testing project will launch, though the foundation is moving quickly to upgrade its software and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Test Kits Delivered By Air To Cruise Ship

Coronavirus Test Kits Delivered By Air To Cruise Ship 00:32

 Coronavirus test kits were delivered at sea on Thursday to an ocean liner. The ship is barred from returning to port in San Francisco, according to Reuters. This is after at least 35 people developed flu-like symptoms aboard the vessel. The symptoms have been linked to two other confirmed cases of...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ohio still has no coronavirus cases; 5 test results awaited [Video]Ohio still has no coronavirus cases; 5 test results awaited

Ohio officials say the state still has no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, but test results are awaited from five people — and officials hope such tests can now be done within the state.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

Coronavirus Update: Death Toll In U.S. Grows To 21 [Video]Coronavirus Update: Death Toll In U.S. Grows To 21

There have been two more deaths attributed to coronavirus, both in hard-hit Washington state. TV 10/55's Nancy Chen reports

Credit: WLNY CBS NY     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gates Foundation-backed program will soon be issuing home testing kits for COVID-19 in Seattle

A project funded by the Gates Foundation will soon begin issuing at-home testing kits for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, according to a report in the Seattle...
TechCrunch Also reported by •bizjournalsNewsmax

Trump administration's promise of "one million" coronavirus test kits turns out to be empty words... why can't the USA test people like South Korea does?

(Natural News) The Trump administration made a lofty promise the other day to deliver about a million new tests for the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) by the end...
NaturalNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

turskaanna

annaturska RT @DailyMail: Bill Gates' foundation is funding at-home coronavirus test kit that gives results in less than two days for hard-hit Seattle… 2 minutes ago

bigdaveeden

David Eden RT @leahstokes: The Gates Foundation is literally funding testing kits in Seattle for the coronavirus, like the US is a developing nation.… 2 minutes ago

GraceShuss

Dan Zink @JimmB @carlreiner One of those billionaires is stepping in to assist with coronavirus testing. Another is funding… https://t.co/nUtiRNuUyP 6 minutes ago

rouutnews

Rouut Bill Gates' foundation is funding at-home coronavirus test that gives results in less than two days… https://t.co/fy2E1VS9dt 11 minutes ago

rouutnews

Rouut Bill Gates' foundation is funding at-home coronavirus test that gives results in less than two days… https://t.co/Mt8PB8BGkH 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.