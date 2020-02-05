Global  

John Oliver slams Disney’s Hotstar for censoring his show

TechCrunch Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
John Oliver slammed Disney-owned Hotstar on Sunday for censoring his show, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”, in India saying the local streaming service has edited at least three episodes in recent months. A recent episode of “Last Week Tonight”, in which Oliver criticised the Indian government’s recent policies and its leader, Narendra Modi, never […]
