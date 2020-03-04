Twitter slapped its first 'manipulated media' label on an edited video of Joe Biden retweeted by Donald Trump

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Last month Twitter announced it would label deceptively doctored or edited content with a "manipulated media" tag.

· Twitter used this tag for the first time on Sunday, applying it to a video retweeted by President Donald Trump.

· The video — which was first shared by Trump's head of ... · Last month Twitter announced it would label deceptively doctored or edited content with a "manipulated media" tag.· Twitter used this tag for the first time on Sunday, applying it to a video retweeted by President Donald Trump.· The video — which was first shared by Trump's head of social media — appeared to show Joe 👓 View full article

