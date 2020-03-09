Apple iPhone sales down 60% in China in February as coronavirus hit

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )





Apple sold less than 500,000 iPhones in China across February as the region enforced restrictions on travel and public gatherings to counter the threat of coronavirus spread. Specifically, government figures showed Apple sold 494,000 phones in February, down 60% compared to the 1.27 million iPhones sold in the same month a year ago.


