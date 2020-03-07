Global  

Google launches secret Easter Egg for Indian Hindu Holi Festival

betanews Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Holi, the "festival of colors", is a hugely popular event in India that signifies the triumph of good over evil and heralds the arrival of spring. It's when Hindus throw colorful paint at each other. Today marks the start of the Holi Festival, and to celebrate it, Google has launched a new Easter Egg in its search. Accessing it is pretty easy too. Best of all, it is very fun. How do you do it? Simply perform a Google search for either "Holi" or "Holi festival." Then, on the right side of the page, you will see three dishes of… [Continue Reading]
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: India Holi festival: Celebrations overshadowed by virus outbreak

India Holi festival: Celebrations overshadowed by virus outbreak 02:31

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said he would not celebrate Holi this year.

Eight injured when giant flag pole falls on Indian Holi festival crowds [Video]

Eight injured when giant flag pole falls on Indian Holi festival crowds

A giant flag pole fell onto a crowd of devotees celebrating the Holi festival in northern India on Friday (March 13th), injuring eight people. The incident took place in the city of Dehradun in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:59Published
Man spun round at dangerous speeds using bamboo crane at Indian festival [Video]

Man spun round at dangerous speeds using bamboo crane at Indian festival

A town in western India celebrated a festival by tying a man to a bamboo harness and spinning him round at dizzying speeds in this dangerous stunt. The incident took place at Chhota Udaipur, Gujarat..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:22Published

