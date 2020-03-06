Global  

Bill Gates’ Foundation To Provide Coronavirus Home Testing Kits

geek.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Bill Gates’ Foundation To Provide Coronavirus Home Testing KitsCOVID-19 (via Johns Hopkins Medicine)

A project funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) will provide at-home coronavirus testing kits to the people of Seattle. Folks worried they may be infected with COVID-19 can simply swab […]

Coronavirus Home Testing Kits Hitting Seattle

Coronavirus Home Testing Kits Hitting Seattle

 Coronavirus Home Testing Kits Hitting Seattle

