A fake claim that cocaine cures the coronavirus is spreading online and the French government has been forced to warn people that it won't

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· A fake claim that cocaine will cure the coronavirus has been spread online.

· Doctored screenshots appeared to show news stories claiming the drug was an effective cure for the virus.

· The World Health Organisation and the French government have warned citizens that the claims are false.

· It comes as the UK government... · A fake claim that cocaine will cure the coronavirus has been spread online.· Doctored screenshots appeared to show news stories claiming the drug was an effective cure for the virus.· The World Health Organisation and the French government have warned citizens that the claims are false.· It comes as the UK government 👓 View full article

