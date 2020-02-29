Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > AAPL is down 7% in pre-market trading as part of wider stock market slump

AAPL is down 7% in pre-market trading as part of wider stock market slump

9to5Mac Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
AAPL is down more than 7% in pre-market trading, but it’s nothing to do with the company: it’s part of a slump across the stock market caused by two factors.

First, coronavirus fears are causing nervousness about the performance of shares across the market. Many companies, including Apple, are suffering the double-hit of supply problems in China and reduced demand from less shopping as consumers avoid shops …

more…

The post AAPL is down 7% in pre-market trading as part of wider stock market slump appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: The Bond Market Looks as Scary (if not scarier) Than The Stock Market -- ICYMI

The Bond Market Looks as Scary (if not scarier) Than The Stock Market -- ICYMI 02:06

 Two data points on safe treasury bonds show that investors aren't just selling stocks now and asking questions later. They're gripped with crippling fear.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How to Sleep at Night with Market Volatility [Video]How to Sleep at Night with Market Volatility

The extreme ups and downs of the stock market recently probably has a lot of people scrambling and wondering what action they should take. So how do you get peace of mind during these roller coaster..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:58Published

After stock market plummets, coronavirus fears could also impact housing market [Video]After stock market plummets, coronavirus fears could also impact housing market

Fear of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, sent the stock market to its worst week in 12 years, and that could affect the housing market in Kansas City.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi state oil giant’s shares fall 10%, halting trading

The Saudi state oil giant Saudi Aramco saw its shares drop by 10% as Riyadh’s stock market opened on Monday, halting trading.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •RTTNews

Global markets slide again on enduring concern over virus

NEW YORK (AP) — And back down goes the U.S. stock market. The S&P 500 sank more than 2% in early trading Thursday as the market swung back to fear about the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •MENAFN.com

Tweets about this

c0ff33a

Rbert Cper I Love #STEEM ❤️ AAPL is down 7% in pre-market trading as part of wider stock market slump https://t.co/8hUAivVwFv https://t.co/NkLfYJ8tgi 10 minutes ago

zwelch82

Stefan Csoka RT @9to5mac: AAPL is down 7% in pre-market trading as part of wider stock market slump https://t.co/lkccxuQZSZ by @benlovejoy https://t.co/… 14 minutes ago

iphonefirmware

iPhoneFirmware.com https://t.co/Isga2oXGRW AAPL is down 7% in premarket trading as stock market slumps @iphonefirmware https://t.co/rwkkV8gwt0 17 minutes ago

Techtelegraph4

Techtelegraph AAPL is down 7% in pre-market trading as stock market slumps https://t.co/ofvuBZFnB9 https://t.co/ERLiEN0Tcv 24 minutes ago

CoreMaC1

CoreMac Solutions AAPL is down 7% in pre-market trading as part of wider stock market slump https://t.co/EgmSnJbbcY https://t.co/hyKTW44HU5 29 minutes ago

stephmolliex

🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  AAPL is down 7% in pre-market trading as part of wider stock market slump https://t.co/lh84JN7SZp https://t.co/50OjLe3E09 31 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva AAPL is down 7% in pre-market trading as part of wider stock market slump https://t.co/Jbb0kn0eir https://t.co/cSAcfJKFSP 31 minutes ago

AndyRSS

あそら(ボット) 9to5mac: AAPL is down 7% in pre-market trading as part of wider stock market slump; https://t.co/oY4jLAToEP https://t.co/pqp927DB4C 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.