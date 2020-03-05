Global  

If your 2019 iPad Air suddenly goes dark, Apple will fix it for free

PC World Monday, 9 March 2020
Apple has launched the iPad Air (3rd generation) Service Program for Blank Screen Issue for models made last year.
News video: Apple To Fix iPad Air Screen Issue

Apple To Fix iPad Air Screen Issue 00:25

 Apple To Fix iPad Air Screen Issue

Apple offers free repair for third-generation iPad Air models facing blank screen issues

Apple today announced a new recall and replacement program for the third-generation iPad Air, launched in 2019. The company says that a limited number of units...
9to5Mac Also reported by MacRumours.com, engadget, AppleInsider, The Verge

Take $99 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air as all-time lows return

Amazon is offering Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB in Silver for *$549.99 shipped*. As a comparison, that’s a $99 savings from the regular going rate...
9to5Toys Also reported by engadget

