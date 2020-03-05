Pakay RT @macworld: If your 2019 iPad Air suddenly goes dark, Apple will fix it for free: https://t.co/tQihMvqY7K https://t.co/5zvUvYnXCj 1 hour ago

Prakay Cc RT @pcworld: If your 2019 iPad Air suddenly goes dark, Apple will fix it for free. @morlium has the details over at @macworld: https://t.co… 1 hour ago

USA Live Feed If your 2019 iPad Air suddenly goes dark, Apple will fix it for free - https://t.co/Z7QRde3WN0 https://t.co/cgkbSM2qQZ 2 hours ago

Kourosh Maheri If your 2019 iPad Air suddenly goes dark, Apple will fix it for free https://t.co/sgUdy6K4ll https://t.co/WowNwgYF2Y 2 hours ago

Scott B. Williams If your 2019 iPad Air suddenly goes dark, Apple will fix it for free https://t.co/G07n3ehh11 2 hours ago

PCWorld If your 2019 iPad Air suddenly goes dark, Apple will fix it for free. @morlium has the details over at @macworld: https://t.co/5niHNFEH6K 2 hours ago

The Breaking News Headlines If your 2019 iPad Air suddenly goes dark, Apple will fix it for free https://t.co/6xYQp3Glwj https://t.co/Fh1RsVb000 3 hours ago