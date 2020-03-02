Global  

Apple watchOS 7 features leak: sleep tracking, watchface sharing, and more

The Verge Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Apple appears to be readying some big changes to watchOS 7. 9to5Mac reports that the next major Apple Watch update, watchOS 7, will finally include sleep tracking. The reports are based on leaked iOS 14 code, and watchOS 7 is said to include a new personalized sleep goal in the Health app on an iPhone that will also be used to improve sleep duration and quality. Apple Watch sleep tracking has been rumored for months.

Another big addition that’s rumored for watchOS 7 is the ability to share your watchfaces with friends and family. This will reportedly allow Apple Watch users to share faces from the Watch app on iOS. This sharing feature doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll get full custom watchfaces, but it’s a start toward being able to share...
