SoulCycle announces a $2,500 at-home bike that also streams Equinox classes

The Verge Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
SoulCycle announces a $2,500 at-home bike that also streams Equinox classesAfter teasing its connected bike to rival Peloton last summer, SoulCycle today released official details about its own at-home offering. By and large, it looks very similar to Peloton’s: the bike will offer on-demand cycling classes that users can stream through a paid content subscription through its digital platform called Variis.

According to the specs, the bike will come with a 21.5-inch full HD screen, 4GB of RAM, and, interestingly, a G-sensor and NFC support. The footprint of the bike itself is a little bit longer than the Peloton bike, and it weighs about seven pounds more. However, it can support riders who weigh up to 350 pounds, where Peloton’s model recommends 300 pounds and lighter.

Price-wise, SoulCycle’s...
