SoulCycle announces a $2,500 at-home bike that also streams Equinox classes Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

After teasing its connected bike to rival Peloton last summer, SoulCycle today released official details about its own at-home offering. By and large, it looks very similar to Peloton’s: the bike will offer on-demand cycling classes that users can stream through a paid content subscription through its digital platform called Variis.



According to the specs, the bike will come with a 21.5-inch full HD screen, 4GB of RAM, and, interestingly, a G-sensor and NFC support. The footprint of the bike itself is a little bit longer than the Peloton bike, and it weighs about seven pounds more. However, it can support riders who weigh up to 350 pounds, where Peloton’s model recommends 300 pounds and lighter.



Price-wise, SoulCycle’s... After teasing its connected bike to rival Peloton last summer, SoulCycle today released official details about its own at-home offering. By and large, it looks very similar to Peloton’s: the bike will offer on-demand cycling classes that users can stream through a paid content subscription through its digital platform called Variis.According to the specs, the bike will come with a 21.5-inch full HD screen, 4GB of RAM, and, interestingly, a G-sensor and NFC support. The footprint of the bike itself is a little bit longer than the Peloton bike, and it weighs about seven pounds more. However, it can support riders who weigh up to 350 pounds, where Peloton’s model recommends 300 pounds and lighter.Price-wise, SoulCycle’s... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Quentin Landau SoulCycle announces a $2,500 at-home bike that streams on-demand classes https://t.co/6XT6nR63MM #SoulCycle… https://t.co/YyuqEdZmB0 3 days ago Jonathan Anastas Woah! @soulcycle takes on the other guys. https://t.co/s3qq0PNVa7 4 days ago Renee SoulCycle announces a $2,500 at-home bike that streams on-demand classes https://t.co/Cx3xdJyJnJ 4 days ago Stephan Matanovic SoulCycle announces a $2,500 at-home bike that streams on-demand classes - The Verge https://t.co/AMYMkuUgNW 4 days ago Kev SoulCycle announces a $2,500 at-home bike that streams on-demand classes - The Verge https://t.co/wcC4cAqe8R 4 days ago techcenter RT @techcen70555780: SoulCycle announces a $2,500 at-home bike that also streams Equinox classes https://t.co/L8NRnYlRNc https://t.co/4b1Fc… 4 days ago FCC Inc Launching an MVP and creating buzz before your competition is better than perfectionism and missing the mark by two… https://t.co/X8JAEoz0Uk 4 days ago Restarttechnology 'SoulCycle announces a $2,500 at-home bike that streams on-demand classes https://t.co/XqXofZX3QP #News #Tech… https://t.co/rlxlilGC0c 4 days ago