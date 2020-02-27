Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a really expensive smartphone at $1,400, so you’d probably want it to be tough and hold up over time. Luckily, that seems to be just the case. In his latest video, JerryRigEverything takes the Galaxy S20 Ultra through a durability test which shows it’s very tough, but also scathes the price point.



more…



The post Galaxy S20 Ultra durability test shows a tough phone, scathes $1,400 price [Video] appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

