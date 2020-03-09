Global  

Facebook labels Donald Trump post ‘partly false’ after Joe Biden’s protest

The Verge Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Facebook labels Donald Trump post ‘partly false’ after Joe Biden’s protestIllustration by James Bareham / The Verge

Facebook has applied a “partly false” label to a video of former Vice President Joe Biden that was edited to make it sound like he was saying President Trump would be reelected. The same video, posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino and retweeted by President Donald Trump, also got Twitter’s first “manipulated media” tag on Sunday.

The clip shows part of Biden’s March 7th speech in St. Louis. “Excuse me. We can only reelect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It’s got to be a positive campaign, so join us,” Biden said during the speech. The edited version cuts off after Biden says “we can only reelect Donald Trump.” The video was shared on the president’s verified Facebook page...
