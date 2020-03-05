Global  

San Francisco's monthly non-sexual cuddle party for March has been canceled after the city urges practicing 'social distancing' amid the coronavirus outbreak

Business Insider Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
San Francisco's non-sexual cuddle party for the month of March has been canceled over coronavirus concerns.
· These are gatherings held in the city that feature human touch and consent as part of a larger trend called organized intimacy that aims to provide a connection when there otherwise is none.
· The canceled event is...
News video: San Francisco's Lincoln High Fights Forced Forfeit Of Basketball Playoff Game Over Coronavirus Fears

San Francisco's Lincoln High Fights Forced Forfeit Of Basketball Playoff Game Over Coronavirus Fears 03:10

 Dennis O'Donnell reports on Lincoln High student athletes angry about being forced to forfeit Division IV Finals playoff game (3-10-2020)

WVU Cancels Classes For Week Of March 23 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]WVU Cancels Classes For Week Of March 23 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

West Virginia University is canceling classes for the week of March 23.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:32Published

SF Lawmakers Push To Ban Large Gatherings In Effort To Contain Coronavirus [Video]SF Lawmakers Push To Ban Large Gatherings In Effort To Contain Coronavirus

San Francisco lawmakers were getting aggressive in hopes to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Andria Borba tells us about their latest push to ban large gatherings.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:02Published


CDC recommends "social distancing" amid coronavirus outbreak

Dr. Jon LaPook joins the “CBS Evening News” with the latest on the CDC response to the coronavirus outbreak.
CBS News

Live updates: SF gets first 2 coronavirus cases; Sonoma and Santa Clara see more

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Thursday the city saw its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus sickening thousands...
SFGate

