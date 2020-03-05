San Francisco's monthly non-sexual cuddle party for March has been canceled after the city urges practicing 'social distancing' amid the coronavirus outbreak
Monday, 9 March 2020 () · San Francisco's non-sexual cuddle party for the month of March has been canceled over coronavirus concerns.
· These are gatherings held in the city that feature human touch and consent as part of a larger trend called organized intimacy that aims to provide a connection when there otherwise is none.
· The canceled event is...