Machine learning is your secret weapon for customer acquisition

betanews Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
If you’re looking for a strategy to get ahead when it comes to customer acquisition, machine learning can be your secret weapon. While machine learning does fall under the larger category of artificial intelligence (AI), it’s a bit more specific and can be extremely effective technology to pair with your customer and prospect database. True AI can think for itself like Lieutenant Commander Data from Star Trek. Machine learning, however, can automate tasks and apply predictive analytics that drive meaningful growth. Machine learning is the AI focal point for your customer relationship management (CRM) tool and can be the key… [Continue Reading]
